September 1, 2020 Commissioner Meeting Rollup

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1 in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. During their work session, the Commissioners delivered three proclamations, recognized a county employee with a Commendation, convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health, and approved the CY2021 Commissioners Meeting Schedule and FY2022 Budget calendar.

The Commissioners read proclamations recognizing Forget-Me-Not Month, National Recovery Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. Following the Proclamations, the Commissioners presented a Commendation to Daryl Estep, an employee of the Department of Public Works & Transportation. Mr. Estep was recognized for his actions during Hurricane Isaias.

The Commissioners then adjourned and reconvened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health and heard a brief from Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. In her presentation to the board, Dr. Brewster presented an update on COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County. Referring to the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 dashboard on the Health Department website, Dr. Brewster provided data and disease control information.

Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation & Parks, joined Dr. Brewster to provide information and updates on the status of recreational sports in the county. Citing updated coronavirus data, Director Shepherd recommended that at this time, there be no changes in the current precautionary guidelines for athletic participation. However, updated guidelines for spectators and face coverings was reviewed.

As their final agenda item, the Commissioners approved both the CY2021 Commissioner Meeting Schedule and the FY2022 Budget calendar.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Commissioner agendas can be found on the county website each Friday before the Commissioner Meeting.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.