St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development Launches BOOST Take 2: Restaurant Gift Card Program

St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development and Visit St. Mary’s MD have partnered to launch Round Two of the Restaurant BOOST Gift Card Program. This program was initially launched to support local restaurants in St. Mary’s County facing economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is a gift card investment and value-added program that supports locally owned, locally operated restaurants throughout the county.

In Round Two of the BOOST Gift Card Program, customers can now get a $50 gift card for only $25 at participating restaurants! That’s $25 of free food and drink for a $25 investment. This increased BOOST value will provide much needed cash to local restaurants.

“The goal is to give local restaurants a much-needed boost during this challenging time,” says Chris Kaselemis, Director of the county’s Department of Economic Development. “Our restaurants – and our broader hospitality industry – support thousands of jobs throughout the county. We are excited to provide additional resources to not only prop up restaurants but to give our residents an opportunity to support them as well.”

Funding was generated through St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development.



The Beanery

Blue Wind Gourmet

The Rex

Bert’s 50’s Diner

Old Line Restaurant and Pub

Chief’s Your Neighborhood Bar

Olde Town Pub

El Pollon

Ruddy Duck Seafood and Alehouse

Plaza Azteca

Restaurants that have currently signed up for Round Two are:

Interested restaurants are encouraged to participate in the program and should contact Mary Wagner, Communications and Marketing Assistant for Visit St. Mary’s MD at mary@visitstmarysmd.com

Customers wishing to purchase gift cards can visit these participating restaurants, which can be found here : https://www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/boost-st-marys-gift-card-program/

Visit St. Mary’s MD and St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development will run this program for as long as there is funding to support it.

For any questions, please contact Mary Wagner, Communications and Marketing Assistant for Visit St. Mary’s MD at mary@visitstmarysmd.com or Chris Kaselemis, Director of Economic Development at chris.kaselemis@stmarysmd.com.