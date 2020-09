Historic Sotterley Hosting Farmers Market at St. Mary’s County Airport in California on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Historic Sotterley is proud to once again host a Farmer’s Market in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport (also known as Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport). This market will take place on Sunday, September 6th from 9:00 am—1:00 pm, and it will be the last outdoor Airport Market of the 2020 summer season.

The Farmer’s Market will once again feature fresh & local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies!

The market will take place in the parking lot in front of the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

This Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home, and we have been thrilled to welcome fly-in attendees at our earlier markets this season!

The markets will feature locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods and breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, essential oils, spices, Kettle Corn, local wine, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as a food truck and a shaved ice stand. Something for everyone.

Vendor listing will be available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org. For updates or changes, check Historic Sotterley’s website or Facebook page.

Come out in the fresh air, buy some healthy produce and watch the airplanes fly!