Wildewood Parkway Pipe Lining Construction Work to Begin, Drivers May Experience Traffic Delays

September 2, 2020

Wildewood Parkway near the Wildewood Pool may experience an occasional traffic delay due to the lining of storm drainpipes. However, the road will remain open. Pedestrians should use caution when entering the work area.

Drivers should follow all signs and flagging directions through the site. The construction project will begin on or around Sept. 4, 2020, and is projected to last approximately three weeks, weather dependent.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200 or visit our webpage https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/.


