Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Set for Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Landfill in California

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Andrews Landfill. Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste materials in a safe manner and with environmentally responsible practices using the county’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro.

Some hazardous waste items which will be acceptable for collection include Acids, Ammonia, Bleach, Cleaners, Fuels, Gas/Oil Mixtures, Gasoline, Household and Lawn Pesticides. Items that cannot be accepted include Ammunition, Asbestos, Explosive Materials, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Radioactive Materials and Picric Acid. For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste items, please visit our webpage.

For the safety of all, please remember to wear face coverings at all times and to observe social distancing when disposing of waste products. Contractor and county staff will be on-site to assist with traffic flow and drop off parking safety.

For more information, please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517. You can also log on to our website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/

