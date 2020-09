Detectives are hard at work attempting to identify the four suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station.

The business is in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road in Oxon Hill. The robbery took place on August 31st at approximately 5:30 am.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects pulled a gun on employees and demanded cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or 301-772-4905. Please refer to case number 20-0040721.