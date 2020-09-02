St. Mary’s County Commissioners Honor Daryl Estep After Helping EMT’s Across Flood Waters to Access Patient After a Medical Emergency

September 2, 2020

Daryl Estep

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County were proud to Honor Daryl Estep from the Department of Public Works & Transportation at their Sept. 1 meeting. Daryl was nominated for recognition by the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad for going above and beyond the call of duty when he assisted EMTs in getting through flood waters to a community member in need of medical attention during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Daryl Estep

