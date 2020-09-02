St. Mary’s County Commissioners Honor Daryl Estep After Helping EMT’s Across Flood Waters to Access Patient After a Medical Emergency

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County were proud to Honor Daryl Estep from the Department of Public Works & Transportation at their Sept. 1 meeting. Daryl was nominated for recognition by the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad for going above and beyond the call of duty when he assisted EMTs in getting through flood waters to a community member in need of medical attention during Tropical Storm Isaias.

On September 1, 2020, The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County were proud to Honor Daryl Estep from the Department of Public Works and Transportation at their meeting.

Daryl was nominated for recognition by the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, after the rescue squad wrote a letter praising Estep for his actions and for going above and beyond the call of duty when he assisted EMTs in getting through flood waters to a community member in need of vital medical attention during Tropical Storm Isaias.

