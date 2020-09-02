Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspects Who Pointed Gun at Man and Child in Waldorf

Can you identify this vehicle? On August 28 at approximately 6p.m., officers responded to the area of Bancroft Drive in Waldorf for the report of an assault.

Investigation revealed the victim and his 2-year-old grandson were walking on the sidewalk in front of their residence when a white Chrysler 300 slowly passed by and the front seat passenger pointed a handgun at the victims. The vehicle continued to travel on Bancroft Drive.

There were no exchange of words during the incident. The victim does not know the suspect. This investigation is continuing.

The suspect vehicle was captured via surveillance video. The vehicle is described as an all-white Chrysler 300 with blacked out tint, black wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Cpl J. McKenzie at 301-932-2222 or by email at mckenziej@ccso.us.

