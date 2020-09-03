David Daniel McDermott, 32, of Lusby, MD passed away on August 30, 2020 at his residence. Born October 2, 1987 in New Jersey, he was the son of George Douglas McDermott and Mary Evelyn (Howell) McDermott.

David graduated from Patuxent High School in 2005. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 2005 until 2007 and then became a carpenter. He was a faithful friend and kept his word. He was honest, generous, and loved deeply. When people would give him help, he would in turn help someone else in need. David was skilled at woodworking and drawing, loved cooking and was an amazing step dancer. He loved being at Crossroads Christian Church and the beach. He loved his dogs Renia and Zues in Oklahoma and his family dog Paco in Lusby. He absolutely loved cucumbers and could live off of them. David touched many more lives than he knew and will be dearly missed.

David is survived by his parents, George and Mary McDermott of Lusby, MD; his sister, Rachel Barber of Lusby, MD; and he was a wonderful uncle to Jamal, Rajaun and Kyrie.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Bob Lee and co-officiated by Pastor Jim Cucuzza will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Interment will be held at a date to be determined in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.