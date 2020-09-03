Joyce Ann Andrews, 71, of Lusby passed away September 1, 2020. She was born June 19, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to Hazel Gertrude Prentice and Joseph Carroll, Sr. Joyce married David Reigh Andrews on December 26, 1991 and they have been together for 40 years. They lived in Prince George’s County for many years until moving to Lusby in 2001. Joyce was primarily a homemaker and in her spare time enjoyed shopping, vacations, going to the beach, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband David Reigh Andrews, children Donna Cupp of Lusby, Philip Dew III of Prince Frederick, and Michelle Andrews of Lusby. She is also survived by grandchildren Priscilla Cupp, Kayla Dew, Kacee Dew, David Cupp, Jr., Philip Dew IV, Daniel Weimer, Jr., and Devin Andrews, great-grandchildren Chase and Reagan Dew, brother Joseph Carroll, Jr. and Barbara Wall. She was preceded in death by her sisters Alice Dew and Rosie Leebrick and brother Butch Carroll.