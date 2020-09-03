Lt. Col. (USMC Ret.) Frederick Roland Wagner Jr., 70

Lt. Col. (USMC Ret.) Frederick Roland Wagner Jr. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. He was 70 years old.

A native of Norfolk, he graduated from Norview High School. He studied at Old Dominion University and earned a bachelor’s in business from Campbell University, an MBA from National University and a J.D. from Campbell University. Fred was devoted to his Savior, family and his country. He received numerous awards while rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel and was a skilled CH-46 helicopter pilot. After retiring, he worked in the private sector.

Fred plunged headlong into life; he took in all the love, laughter, friendship and adventure he could along the way, with empathy and support for his fellow man. As an avid athlete, Fred loved surfing, the outdoors and running. Throughout his life, he would find any excuse to go in search of the best waves. His love for the ocean has been passed on to his children. As a running enthusiast, he ran dozens of marathons, including in D.C., LA and Boston; he was known for his quick steps and short strides.

Fred is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Anne Wagner; children Ginnie (Tim) Pewett; Jonathan (Candace) Wagner; Tricia (Ernie) Williams; and Cindy (Hugo) Castellon; grandchildren Mya, Jaelyn, Trey, Brantley, and Aaron; and sister Lisa (Paul) Daley. He was preceded in death by his father Frederick Roland Wagner Sr., mother Edna, and daughter Wendy.

The Wagner Family is deeply grateful to the many friends, family and nursing staff who have walked with us and provided care over the years. Thank you.

A memorial service to honor Fred’s life will be at Plymouth Haven Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Operation Christmas Child” fund at Plymouth Haven Baptist Church, 8600 Plymouth Rd., Alexandria, Virginia 22308. Fred loved to help collect gifts at Christmastime for children in need (USMC Toys for Tots, Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, etc.). Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child continues that giving spirit by helping provide hope, toys and necessary items to children around the globe.

