No Injuries Reported, Three Adults and Two Dogs Displaced After House Fire in Lusby

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, at approximately 10:36 p.m., firefighters responded to 9490 H G Trueman Road in Lusby, for the reported attic fire in a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story residence and reported heavy fire showing from the roof, with firefighters requesting a working fire dispatch which then brought firefighters from Charles County, Solomons, St. Leonard, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Valley Lee and Mechanicsville to the scene.

A short time after arrival, firefighters confirmed all occupants and pets from the residence were accounted for, and requested the American Red Cross was requested for three adults and two dogs.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested and made contact with the incident command. Updates will be provided when they become available.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood, St. Leonard, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

