Graphic Language in Photos: Vandalism in Leonardtown Under Investigation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several incidents of vandalism that occurred in the Kingston neighborhood, located on Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown.

Numerous street signs, neighborhood signs and pavement in the area was spray painted and damaged. The vandalisms occurred on August 28, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:40 a.m. on August 29, 2020.

Anyone with information or home video surveillance capturing vehicles or people in the area is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension 78031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.