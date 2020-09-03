COVID-19 Community Hotline to Close with Stage 3 Re-Opening

As part of the local transition into Stage Three of the ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery,’ St. Mary’s County Government and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be closing the COVID-19 Community Hotline.

The last operational day of the Hotline will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Community members with questions relating to COVID-19 may call the St. Mary’s County Health Department directly at (301) 475-4330. Information on various topics is also available on the SMCHD website:

COVID-19 General Information (e.g., prevention, symptoms, information for businesses, and more!): www.smchd.org/coronavirus

COVID-19 Testing Information: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing

Local COVID-19 Data: www.smchd.org/covid-19-data

Travel Recommendations: www.smchd.org/covid-19-travel

“The COVID-19 Community Hotline has taken nearly 6,000 calls and coordinated testing for over 1,000 community members since its opening in March,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are thankful for the partnership and support from St. Mary’s County Government in launching this emergency hotline. Our health department team is still available to answer community questions and provide needed support relating to COVID-19.”