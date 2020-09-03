Come Out and Support Your Local Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments While Getting Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinners!

Thursday, September 3, 2020 – Kona Ice at Ridge Volunteer Fire Department from 5:00 p.m., to dark!

– Kona Ice at from 5:00 p.m., to dark! Friday, September 4, 2020 – Food Truck Friday will be held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department – Come enjoy Olde Town Pub Wing Wagon, Uncle Macks BBQ, Blue Wind Gourmet, Day’s Off Deli, Cindy’s Taqueria, Jamaican Grill, Nicoletti’s, Linda’s Cafe, Kona Ice and More!

– Food Truck Friday will be held at the – Come enjoy Olde Town Pub Wing Wagon, Uncle Macks BBQ, Blue Wind Gourmet, Day’s Off Deli, Cindy’s Taqueria, Jamaican Grill, Nicoletti’s, Linda’s Cafe, Kona Ice and More! Sunday, September 13, 2020 – Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department .

Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner at the . Sunday, September 13, 2020 – Drive-Thru and Carry Out ONLY – Breakfast – Come support your local Valley Lee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Auxiliary by coming to our Drive Thru (Carry Out) Breakfast. Same great food as always, but take it to the safety of your home and enjoy it. Please see flyer for more details.

Drive-Thru and Carry Out ONLY – Breakfast – Come support your local Auxiliary by coming to our Drive Thru (Carry Out) Breakfast. Same great food as always, but take it to the safety of your home and enjoy it. Please see flyer for more details. S aturday, September 19, 2020 – Food Truck Fair at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad – Vendors attending will be OTP Wing Wagon, Smokers Delight BBQ, Nicoletti’s, Caney Creek, Bootleg Chef, Ohana Shaved Ice and More!

– Food Truck Fair at the – Vendors attending will be OTP Wing Wagon, Smokers Delight BBQ, Nicoletti’s, Caney Creek, Bootleg Chef, Ohana Shaved Ice and More! Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Come and support the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Auxiliary by attending our Drive-Thru and Carry Out ONLY pulled pork BBQ dinner. Pick it up from the safety of your vehicle, and enjoy it in the security of your home. Please see flyer for more details.

We will update this as daily as we can to support our selfless First Responders! Please note COVID-19 has caused many event cancellations which were and are a huge part of funding for our Fire and Rescue Departments. These events help them with much needed and vital equipment, upkeep, and public service! All photos below are placed in chronological order.

