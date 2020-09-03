La Plata Volunteer Fire Department Takes Delivery of New Rescue Engine with Replaced 2005 Pierce Rescue Engine Listed for Sale

The department has taken delivery of our new Pierce Enforcer Rescue Engine (Rescue Engine 1).

We are excited to move forward with this newest addition to our apparatus fleet. We will have tools mounted in the compartments, train drivers on the new piece, and conduct training with the membership prior to it being placed in service to respond on calls.

Many thanks to our Rescue Engine committee for their vision and hard work on this project. We also want to thank our sales representative from Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Randy Schwartz, for all of his hard work to address our concerns along the way and for delivering the rescue engine to the station last night.

We look forward to many great years of service out of this beautiful Pierce manufactured fire apparatus.



The replaced rescue engine is looking to serve its next department! The 2005 Pierce Dash Rescue Engine has served our department well and will be an excellent addition to your apparatus fleet. A variety of equipment and tools are included with the sale of the vehicle. The apparatus is listed at a reduced price of $120,000 with reasonable offers accepted.

Additional apparatus specifications, photos, and information are available. Please contact Engineer Ronnie Spittle at rlspittle@gmail.com or 240-299-6949. Please contact Engineer Spittle for more details and schedule a date to come check it out!

We thank you in advance for sharing this post with all of your area departments to help RE-1 find her new home! IT IS FOR SALE WITH IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! 🚨🚒.