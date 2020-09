Shawn Michael Wurtz of Millersville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 50.

Shawn was the son of June [Houston] and Stephen G. Wurtz. He was the loving father of Jeremy, Gabrielle and Joshua Wurtz, brother of Chris Wurtz (Shannon) and the uncle of Luke and Noah Wurtz. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends.

All Services will be Private.