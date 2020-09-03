Prince George, Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel Counties Under Tornado Watch

National Weather Service says there is an extraordinary threat to life or property in District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Calvert County, Charles County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Stafford County, and St. Mary’s County.

This alert comes from the National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington, Maryland. It was issued at 15:42 PM on September 3, 2020 EDT. It expires at 22:00 PM on September.

This Afternoon and Tonight – expected scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon into this evening. The best chance of severe weather is between 4:00 p.m., and 9 p.m., the risk is highest for areas along and north of U.S Highway 50. Scattered instances of flash flooding are possible in the District of Columbia, northeast Maryland, and portions of northeast Virginia. The Tornado Watch has been issued for the area until 10:00 p.m this evening.