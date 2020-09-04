Ronald Felix Carlson, “Ron”, 91, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly from Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on September 1st, 2020.

Ron was born on May 24, 1929 to the late Felix Ivar Carlson, and Edith Mattson Carlson in Astoria, Oregon, and was the loving husband of Melba Arlene Potter Carlson whom he married on January 17, 1953 in Gretna Green Arizona.

He is survived by his four children, Ronda Boyce of Castle Rock, CO, Jean Fail (Peter) of Houma, LA, Cathy Gaffney (Jerry) of Richmond, VA and Neal Carlson of Lexington Park, MD, his sister Carol Minsnger of CA, his 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

After Ronald graduated from Washington High in Portland Oregon, he attended Oregon State University for a few semesters before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1950 as an Aviator. Throughout his 31 years of service Ronald was awarded many honorable medals including: Three Air Medals, Navy Expert Pistol Medal, Vietnam Defense Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Antarctic Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Navy Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal, China Service Medal, Air Medal with Two Stars and Four Strike Flight Awards, Untied Nations Medal, Expert Rifle Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Seven Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was previously stationed in NAS Agana, Guam where he was reinstated to New Orleans, LA, and Patuxent River, MD where he retired as a Commander from the United States Navy in July of 1981.

Following his retirement from the United States Navy Ron Continued to be an active member of his community, he was a Past Potentate of the Boumi Shriners, a 32nd Degree of the Scottish Rite Temple, and an active member of the Elks. When he wasn’t participating in the organizations, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, and hunting. Ronald was an amazing man and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday September 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel Located at 41590 Fenwick St, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Conor Boyce, Christian Boyce, Nicholas Fail, Caitlin Boyce, Lauren Phipps, and Allison Fail

Contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children

Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando FL, 32886