UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Shooting of 20-Year-Old Shot in Bryans Road

UPDATE 9/11/2020: On September 10, 2020, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives and a US Marshals Service Task Force, in which a CCSO detective is assigned, located and arrested Chase Dylan Green, 18, of Bryans Road, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred last week.

Green was located at a house in Prince George’s County and arrested without incident.

The circumstances of the shooting are as follows: On Sept. 3 at 1:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Chippewa Street in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the elbow. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. The initial investigation revealed the victim and a relative were walking on Chippewa Street when a white SUV stopped near them. After the vehicle stopped, shots were fired from inside the vehicle striking the victim.

The shooting was not random.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers Green by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest.


