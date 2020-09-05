Two Transported to Area Trauma Center After RV Hits Utility Pole and Tree in Mechanicsville

On Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a RV off the roadway and into the woods with the adult male operator trapped. The adult female occupant was unconscious, with firefighters requesting aviation for both patients.

Eight firefighters from Mechanicsville extricated the trapped subject in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both victims to an area trauma center by Trooper 7.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the collision.

SMECO and Verizon responded to the scene due to the damage utility pole.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

