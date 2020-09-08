Police Seeking Identity of Male Suspect who Stole Vehicle with Two Young Children Inside

UPDATE 9/08/2020: On September 4, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to the Exxon located at 8101 Ritchie Highway for an abduction. A adult female stepped out of her vehicle leaving it running with a 2 year old and a 6 month old child inside. A white male wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt took the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers, detectives, K9, Anne Arundel County and Baltimore Police helicopters all searched the area. The vehicle was located a short distance away and the children were found unharmed.

Eastern District Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

9/04/2020: UPDATE at 11:04 p.m: The vehicle and both children have been located and are unharmed. Officers will be clearing the area shortly. There will be a press briefing at approximately 11:30pm.

10:50 p.m: Officers are looking for a stolen vehicle with 2 children inside. Vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima (MD 2EC2914) with tinted windows and damage to driver side door.

The vehicle was taken from the Exxon gas station located at the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway heading northbound.

The children in the vehicle are a 2 year old male and a 6 month old male. The suspect is described as a white male with a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants.

The vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima with Maryland Registration Plates displaying – 2EC2914