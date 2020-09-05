St. Mary’s County – Missing Person – 15-Year-Old Female
The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Nalani Ulece Greenwell
Greenwell is described by police as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes, she is 4 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds
She was last seen on Old Hewitt Road, Lexington Park Maryland on on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
This entry was posted on September 5, 2020 at 3:37 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.