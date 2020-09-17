Safe Drive-Through Candy Giveaway to be Hosted on Halloween at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments in California and Lexington Park

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a safe drive-thru candy give-away at both Firehouses on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m.

This event was started many years ago with the intention of having a place that children could trick or treat, and the parents would be confident the candy they were getting was safe from any hazards.

Due to the impacts and hazards of COVID-19, safety is the number one concern, which is why all occupants of the vehicle are urged to stay inside the vehicle at all times, with candy to be given by staffing on scene with proper PPE and sanitized equipment.

Fire Station 3 – 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, MD, 20653

Fire Station 9 – 45774 Fire Department Lane in California, MD, 20619

