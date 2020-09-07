16-Year-Old Female Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Leonardtown, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, at approximately 2:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Fairgrounds Road and Oaklea Farm Lane in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned in the roadway with all three occupants out of the vehicle.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for a 16-year-old female who was unconscious.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the pediatric patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are actively investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

