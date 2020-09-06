James J. Collentro Jr.“Brother”, 79 beloved husband of Shirley M. (LaRosse) Collentro died on Friday, September 4th after a long illness.He was born in Arlington MA and raised in Lexington before moving to Billerica to raise his adoring family.

He held several jobs as a young man until he eventually built and ran “The Maples” restaurant and lounge in Billerica. It was there where he met his future wife Shirley and together for 57 years they built an amazing life together. He was an incredible Chef and an avid craftsman who would spend countless hours in his workshop building furniture and other amazing pieces for friends and family. What he loved most was cooking for his family and friends, nobody ever left hungry. A heart of gold is an understatement when it came to how much love he had for anyone he knew.

He was the patriarch of the Collentro Family and the glue that held us all together. He would give the shirt off his back if he thought somebody needed it more than him. Speaking of shirts, he had the best shirt collection ever. Everyone loved reading the funny joke or pun that was written on them. He will be deeply missed by many. His family promises to always save him a piece of cake and ice cream.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Shirley M. (LaRosee) Collentro, his children, James Collentro of White Plains Maryland, Dennis Collentro of Hill, NH, Tracey and her husband Hal Friberg of Billerica, Lisa and her husband Michael Birchall of Chester, VT, Tami Derose-Collentro of Billerica.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife Valerie Collentro, Eric, Amanda and Andrew Collentro, Shane and Lauren Derose, Shelbi, Jesse and Ryan Poulin and Jessica Lyons and his great granddaughter Cheyenne Collentro.

He is predeceased by his father James J Collentro Sr, and his sisters Shirlien Collentro-Fabich and Rose Collentro.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 12:30 p.m. Face coverings will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org