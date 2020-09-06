Police in Charles County Investigating Murder in Indian Head

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Dale Drive and Dove Tree Court in Indian Head for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A preliminary investigation revealed two groups of people were fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots, striking the victim who was outside and nearby.

At this time, no one else has reported any injuries.

The victim’s name will be released once detectives have positively confirmed his identity.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers. com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.