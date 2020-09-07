Maryland State Police Investigating Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Clinton

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack are actively investigating an unattended death of a male found inside a burning Toyota Camry on Southbound Branch Ave and Surratts Road in Clinton just after midnight on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Police reported no other injuries occurred.

The deceased male was found in drivers seat of the vehicle, and is not the registered owner of the vehicle.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

Updates will be provided when they become available.