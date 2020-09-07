Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Hosting 4th Annual Wheels and Wings Car Show on Thursday, October 10, 2020

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will be hosting their 4th Annual Wheels and Wings Car Show on Thursday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m.

Enjoy parking directly next to your favorite USN Aircraft. Registered car attendees get museum access for themselves and a passenger for the day of the show.

Vendors, Food Trucks, and Museum Activities will be on hand throughout the day.

Trophies awarded for top category cars, more to follow.

Exclusive VIP Parking spots available for reservations next to your favorite aircraft! VIP tickets are currently sold out. The door registration is currently available, for $30 the day of the event.

Patuxent River Naval Air Museum located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD.

