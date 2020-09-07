Charles County Food on The Move – Mobile Meals Start on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and Deliver to Select Areas

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering a meal program for Charles County children that delivers free, grab-and-go meals by school bus to select neighborhoods starting Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Meals will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Wakefield Community Center at 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; Arthur Middleton Elementary School at 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.; and from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. at Smallwood Village Shopping Center, near Safeway, at 10 King St. in Waldorf.

The meals are free to children ages 2 to 18. Parents picking up meals without a child(ren) present will need to show proof of a child’s age — like a student identification badge or a copy of a report card. If the child is not or not yet enrolled in CCPS, and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Menus are available online and vary by day. CCPS meals may include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.

Nutritional information for meal bags will be posted on the school system website, www.ccboe.com. Parents of children with food allergies or modified diets should check their child’s meal bag items before serving.

While meals for children are currently free, families who fill out Free and Reduced Meal Benefit applications should still complete and turn in the application. Meal benefit applications affect other school programs such as Title 1, Maryland Meals for Achievement and other initiatives that benefit children.

Families can apply now for free and reduced price meal benefits. An application is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application. This week, the school system began mailing paper applications to all students enrolled in CCPS.