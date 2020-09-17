U.S. Navy Veteran Wounded in Afghanistan Gifted Mortgage Free Home in Lusby by Building Homes for Heroes, SAIC, and JP Morgan

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Isaac Francois received the keys to his beautiful, mortgage-free forever home in Lusby, thanks to the support of our wonderful sponsors on September 11, 2020.

A big THANK YOU to Chase, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe’s Home Improvement, SAIC, York Home Comfort, Kwikset Door Hardware, Truck Hero, Victra — Verizon Authorized Retailer, Legrand, Buildertrend, LIXIL, Mazda USA, Duracell and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) FDNY 343 Ride for helping us rebuild lives year after year.

9/07/2020: Building Homes for Heroes, along with JP Morgan Chase and SAIC have partnered to gift a new modified, mortgage-free home to a wounded hero in Lusby, MD on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Building Homes for Heroes has chosen this special day to honor the fallen on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Isaac Francois was scheduled to make a life-changing move as a young man to the United States on September 11, 2001 when the tragic events of that day altered his plans and his future.

Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Isaac Francois would make it to the U.S. several days later, and in 2004 he joined the military out of Fort Lauderdale, FL because he wanted to serve the country he now called home while giving himself the best possible opportunities in life. He served for nearly 10 years before being honorable discharged.

While serving in Afghanistan, Hospital Corpsman Class Francois was diagnosed with bilateral compartment syndrome, a condition in which insufficient blood flow reaches parts of the body. When he returned stateside, he underwent seven operations on his legs. He was also diagnosed with adjustment disorder and PTSD.

Exactly 19 years to the day he was first scheduled to arrive in the United States, he will be receiving a mortgage-free home on September 11, 2020, courtesy of Building Homes for Heroes, JPMorgan Chase & Co and SAIC.

For his service to his country, Navy Hospital Corpsman Francois has been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global war on Terrorism Medal, Good Conduct Medal (3x), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2x), Expeditionary Medal and the Fleet Marines Force.

Founded by Andy Pujol after he volunteered in the search-and-rescue in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that builds and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free, to veterans and their families. On the 19th anniversary of this historic day, Building Homes for Heroes will honor the fallen by providing new hope for the future, to a wounded hero. Since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has modified and gifted more than 225 homes. Since 2011, JPMorgan Chase has donated over 1,000 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families in partnership with nonprofits such as Building Homes for Heroes.

In 2013 SAIC joined forces with Building Homes for Heroes, and to date, has helped to donate eight homes to our military heroes. With over 25% of SAIC’s workforce having served in the military, giving back to nonprofit organizations that support our military and veterans will always be a part of SAIC’s mission.

