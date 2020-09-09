Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Gate One on Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a t-bone style collision with the operators of both vehicles trapped. The operator of the black Ford sedan was unconscious before the arrival of fire and rescue crews.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River extricated both occupants in under 25 minutes.

The adult female operator of the black sedan was conscious and talking before being transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center. The adult female operator of the white sedan was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

