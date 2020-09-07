Audio: Two Die in Labor Day Drowning at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood

September 7, 2020

On Monday, September 7, 2020, at  approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to the Greenwell State Park on Steer Horn Neck Road in Hollywood, for the reported drowning.

Firefighters  arrived on the scene to confirm they had two victims on the beach that were pulled from the water, with both subjects not breathing.

Emergency personnel  performed CPR on both victims before they were transported by Ambulance to an area Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victims were described as an adult male and a male in his mid-teens.

One family member was transported to the an area hospital after suffering a panic attack and trouble breathing.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barracks are investigating the incident.

