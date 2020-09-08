UPDATE Vacant House Fire in Waldorf Ruled Arson by State Fire Marshal

UPDATE: The Office of the State Fire Marshal said a passer-by reported the fire at a vacant residence that destroyed the interior of the structure.

The fire that originated in a downstairs bedroom was ruled arson.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

9/8/2020: On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at approximately 2:32 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of 2245 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two story cape cod with smoke and fire showing, and requested a working fire assignment.

Crews controlled the fire in under 20 minutes, and extinguished the fire shortly before 3:00 a.m.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause, with SMECO and Washington Gas also responding to the scene to assist First Responders.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and https://www.ccvfireems.org/

Updates will be provided when they become available.

