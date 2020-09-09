State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage and Vehicle Fire in Sunderland, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, September 7, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Dunkirk and surrounding departments responded to 2500 Dalrymple Road in Sunderland, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20 x 24 detached garage fully engulfed with extensions to a work van and the wooded area, with the fire threatening another vehicle and garage.

The owner is identified as Earl Wester, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $60,000.00

30 firefighter responded and controlled the fire in 20 minutes, with firefighters operating on the scene for 2 hours.

A neighbor discovered the fire and called 911.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing their investigation, with the area of origin and cause of the fire remaining under investigation.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

Photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department

