St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Millison Plaza near Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, for the reported overdose with an unknown breathing status.

The 911 caller reported an unknown aged subject was found near the given location and reported the subject was not breathing. Dispatchers advised they had no further information.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find one subject not breathing and started life-saving measures while administering at least one dose of Naloxone (Narcan).

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the subject deceased on the scene a short time later.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and conducted a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

