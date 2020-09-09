NAS Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Matthew Ira Presented with Plaque for Exemplary Service
September 9, 2020
Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Matthew Ira, center, is presented with a NAS Patuxent River Chiefs’ Mess plaque from NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief Abel Griego, right, and Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Rob Gilbert.
NAS Patuxent River wishes Fair Winds and Following Seas to Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Matthew Ira!
Ira was presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox and a NAS Pax River Chiefs’ Mess plaque from NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief Abel Griego for exemplary service from November 2017 to September 2020.
NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Matthew Ira for meritorious achievement while serving as Administration Department and Command Duty Office Leading Chief Petty Officer onboard Naval Air Station Patuxent River from November 2017 to September 2020.