NAS Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Matthew Ira Presented with Plaque for Exemplary Service

NAS Patuxent River wishes Fair Winds and Following Seas to Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate (AW) Matthew Ira!

Ira was presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox and a NAS Pax River Chiefs’ Mess plaque from NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief Abel Griego for exemplary service from November 2017 to September 2020.

