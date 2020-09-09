On August 30, 2020, James (Jim) Benjamin Reed of White Plains, Maryland passed away from complications due to chronic COPD. He has slipped the surly bonds of earth and is now in heaven with his parents, George and Sarah Reed, and daughter, Mary. He was also predeceased by his brother, Steve Chocklett and sister, Mary Davis.

Born in Washington, DC on April 15, 1934, Jim graduated Bell Vocational High School in Washington, DC in the early 50’s. Always a sports fanatic, he ran track and participated in boxing while in high school. As a child, he lived close to Griffin Stadium and often walked there to watch the Washington Senators baseball team play.

His love of sports, especially baseball, continued well into adulthood. He was a coach and umpire for Little League baseball and was instrumental in helping the 1973 Senior Little League team make it to the Little League World Series. He also was a referee for children’s soccer for many years. Jim shared his sports passion with his sons. He was often found coaching his youngest son, George, to help make his dream of playing collegiate baseball a reality. Another passion of his was coin and stamp collecting. He shared this with his oldest son, James Jr. (Jimmy) and they spent many hours and had fun trips to various coin shows around the mid-Atlantic. Jim was also known as a “car guy” and loved his sports cars. Over the years, many beautiful and fun cars graced his driveway.

A hard-working man all his life, Jim retired in 2010 as the Physical Plant Supervisor of Maintenance and Repainting from the University of Maryland College Park after 30 years. He had a true skill as a painter and all of his children benefited from that expertise in their own homes.

His generosity and helping spirit will never be forgotten. He may be gone in body but he lives on in our hearts forever.

Jim is survived by his wife and partner of 57 years, Dorothy Ann Reed; his sister, Bobbie Nichols; his eldest son, James B. Reed Jr. and his wife Julie and youngest son, George B. Winfield and his fiancé, Lucinda. He has two stepsons, Ricky Winfield and Allen Winfield; eight grandchildren, Carlie, Holly, Sarah, Mark, CJ, James, Amanda and Ben; and five great grandchildren, Amari, Jayuan, Shakyha, Elise, William and Bentley.

Visitation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.