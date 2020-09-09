Barricade Situation in Lexington Park Ends Peacefully

On September 8, 2020, at approximately 9:04 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

The investigation determined Marcus Isaiah Peterson, 31 of Lexington Park, assaulted a female victim by striking her in the face several times. Deputies attempted to contact Peterson during the incident, but Peterson refused to exit the residence, and was observed outside on a balcony yelling profanities and causing a disturbance. Peterson continued to refuse to cooperate with law enforcement and exit the residence; there were several juveniles confirmed to be inside the residence with Peterson.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., a barricade was declared and members of the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) and members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene.

After several hours of negotiations, Peterson and all three children ultimately exited the residence and Peterson was taken into custody without incident.

Peterson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with Assault Second Degree.

Emergency medical services evaluated all three children and the adult female on the scene, with no emergency transports made. All rescue personnel returned to service a short time later.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Bianca Salas at (301) 475-4200 extension 78160 or by email at Bianca.Salas@stmarysmd.com.