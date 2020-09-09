Jessiephine Delores Childs-Johnson, one of twelve children, was born to late Robert Hubert and Pollie James Childs on September 3, 1946, in Washington, DC. She attended D.C. Public Schools and graduated from Spingarn High School, she later attended Howard University, studying sociology and criminology. Jessie or Lois, as she was called by most family and close friends held an extensive career in the Federal Government.

She spent 50 years working with both the United States Air Force and Army, Department of Defense, ultimately retiring from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Jessie enjoyed music, both listening and singing. She often reminisced about having a singing group with her sister Gail and another friend during her youth; and she loved singing in her church choir.

She enjoyed decorating and taking care of her home and all of her plants, indoor and outdoor. Jessie battled through two cancers, breast and Nasopharyngeal. The first of those cancers she fought triumphantly, the latter she fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed, peacefully passing in her sleep on August 26, 2020. She leaves behind her two children, Terence and Erica Childs, her husband Roosevelt Johnson Jr., three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four sisters, two brothers, two brother in-laws, and a host of other nieces and nephews.