Lexington Park Man Arrested for Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

September 9, 2020
Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park

Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Deputy Fenwick of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45100 block of First Colony Way in California, for the report of an individual in a vehicle with a handgun.

The operator of the vehicle, later identified to be Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park, attempted to flee the scene and struck a vehicle on First Colony Way.

Allen was apprehended and a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. Allen was charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
Handgun in Vehicle

Allen was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and has since been released on bond. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy John Fenwick at (301) 475-4200 extension 78140 or by email at John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com.

Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park

Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park

 

Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park

Nathan Javon Allen, 19 of Lexington Park

 

This entry was posted on September 9, 2020 at 12:42 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.