One Dead, Three Transported to Area Trauma Centers After Rollover Collision in Waldorf

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road and Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple subjects trapped

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls with one caller reporting three subjects were trapped with one subject ejected from the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle overturned on its side and confirmed three subjects trapped, with one subject ejected from the vehicle.

Firefighters confirmed one victim deceased at 1:08 p.m. Firefighters extricated the remaining two trapped victims in approximately 50 minutes.

An adult female was transported to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries, a 19-year-old female was transported to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, and one unknown aged patient was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police and a Collision Reconstruction Specialist Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

