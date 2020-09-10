UPDATE: Two 20-Year-Old Men Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

UPDATE 9/10/2020 @ 11:00 a.m.: On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at approximately 12:54 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road near Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Poplar Hill Road when the operator lost control, crossed the double yellow lane markings and struck a Lexus SUV, which was traveling northbound on Poplar Hill Road. Andre Alonso Harris, 20, of Hyattsville, who was a passenger in the Impala, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The three other people in the Impala had critical injuries and were transported to a hospital where the driver, Demetrius Phillips, 20, of Brandywine, was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver of the SUV – a 47-year-old Waldorf woman – was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at (301) 932-3056. The investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road and Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple subjects trapped

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls with one caller reporting three subjects were trapped with one subject ejected from the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle overturned on its side and confirmed three subjects trapped, with one subject ejected from the vehicle.

Firefighters confirmed one victim deceased at 1:08 p.m. Firefighters extricated the remaining two trapped victims in approximately 50 minutes.

An adult female was transported to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries, a 19-year-old female was transported to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, and one unknown aged patient was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police and a Collision Reconstruction Specialist Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

