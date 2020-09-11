No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Scotland

September 11, 2020

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, at approximately 7:42 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 11558 Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for a reported motor vehicle accident with the vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes and found a single vehicle into the woods and fulled engulfed in flames with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The operator and one occupant of the vehicle refused treatment on the scene.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service by 8:11 a.m.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.




