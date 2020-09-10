Corrina Savoy Arrested for Home Invasion in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 8, 2020 at approximately 2:50 p.m., police responded to a residence on Franklin Road, in Lexington Park, in regard to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a female victim who advised she got into an argument with her roommate, Carla Blanton and Corrina Lyevette Savoy, 26, of Lexington Park, over money.

The victim advised Blanton was on the phone with Savoy (Blanton’s daughter) during the argument. After the argument Savoy, arrived at the residence and kicked her locked front door in, entered her residence, and charged at her. The victim advised Savoy began punching her in the face and scratching her. The victim told police Savoy picked up bricks in the front yard and was threatening her with them. Savoy does not live at the residence with the victim. Savoy left the scene prior to the arrival of police. The victim advised her chest area was sore after the incident but did not require medical attention at that time. Police observed the victim’s shirt to be tom and scratches on her chest and face consistent with being assaulted.

Police also spoke with a 16-year-old female living at the residence, who advised she saw Savoy in the residence causing a disturbance.

The damage to the home was valued at approximately $200.

An arrest warrant issued was issued for Savoy on August 18th, and Savoy was arrested on August 28th and charged with home invasion, assault first degree, assault second degree, burglary third degree, and property destruction.

Savoy was released on her own recognizance on August 31, and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on September 28, 2020.



Previous Arrests for Savoy

Disorderly Conduct– On August 23, 2019, DFC. Molitor responded to the Circuit Court House located in the 41600 block of Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance. Prior to arrival of DFC. Molitor, the individual, Corrina Lyevette Savoy, age 24 of Lexington Park, was detained by court security. Investigation determined Savoy was standing in front of the courthouse doors, impeding pedestrian movement; Savoy refused to move and began causing a disturbance. Savoy was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Assault/Resisting Arrest– On March 3, 2019, Carla Yvette Blanton, 48, and Corrina Lyevette Savoy, 24 both of Lexington Park, arrived at the scene of the motor vehicle crash and began to yell and curse at officers and emergency personnel.

While officers and emergency personnel were attempting to provide aid to injured parties Blanton and Savoy’s actions were hindering rescue operations and the police investigation. Blanton and Savoy were given multiple commands to cease their actions, however, both Blanton and Savoy refused.

Savoy punched Sergeant William Raddatz. Savoy was arrested and continued to resist being placed into handcuffs and continued to hinder and obstruct the investigation.

At one-point, Blanton attempted to enter an ambulance after being ordered multiple times to step away from the vehicle. Blanton attempted to pass several officers to gain access to the back of the ambulance. Blanton then attempted to choke Corporal Scott Ruest, several officers attempted to place Blanton into handcuffs. Blanton was placed into an escort hold and escorted to a patrol vehicle. Blanton then removed her left hand from the handcuff and grabbed Sergeant Raddatz the shirt while resisting being placed into handcuffs again.

Both women were ultimately placed in custody and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Obstructing and Hindering, and Resisting