Firefighters in Calvert County Respond to Fire Alarm at Ann Marie Gardens Art Center and Find Active Fire in Garage

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the afternoon hours, firefighters from Solomons responded to 13470 Dowell Road in Solomons, at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center for the automatic fire alarm.

While firefighters were enroute, dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls for smoke in the area.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to reported smoke showing from the garage and requested a structure fire assignment.

Upon investigation units found a golf cart on fire within the garage with no extensions.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with units from Solomons and St. Leonard operated and and cleared within an hour.

