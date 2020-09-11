Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Dirt Bike Collision in Suitland, D.C. Man Identified as Deceased

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday in Suitland. The rider of a dirt bike, 36-year-old Lindsey Robinson of Washington, DC, was killed.

On September 7th, at approximately 7:40 pm, officers responded to Silver Hill Road at Brooks Drive for a collision involving a car and a dirt bike. Robinson was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. He died the next day. The driver of the car and his passenger were not hurt.

The preliminary investigation revealed Robinson was heading westbound on Silver Hill Road and the driver of the involved car was heading eastbound. For reasons that are now under investigation, they struck each other at the intersection with Brooks Drive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.