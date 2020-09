The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the person in the picture below in reference to a theft investigation at Footlocker, Lexington Park on August 25, 2020.

If you can identify this person, or have information related to the crime, please contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 475-8955 and refer to case #20-MSP-031053.