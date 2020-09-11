Maryland State Police Investigating Crash That Killed Tow Truck Operator in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a tow truck operator working on the side of the road Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified as Jose Maria Zuniga, 76, or Silver Spring, Maryland. Zuniga was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the 2015 Dodge Charger involved in the crash is identified as John Lewis Tunstall III, 31, of Glenarden, Maryland.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tunstall, who remained at the scene, was transported to the hospital by troopers before being released. The two other passengers in his car were uninjured in the crash.

On Wednesday, September 9, at approximately 9:25 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on westbound Route 50 at MD 704. According to a preliminary investigation, Zuniga was picking up a vehicle when he was struck by the mirror of Tunstall’s car.

No arrests have been made at this time in connection of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101