Letter to Editor: Bustin’ Out of the Barn Livestock Auction to be Held on Saturday, September 26, 2020

September 11, 2020

Letter to Editor: It’s been a year of disappointment and challenges for the St. Mary’s County youth with livestock.  Shows were cancelled.  Maryland 4-H cancelled in person activities.

Learning opportunities were limited to online and virtual sessions.  The St. Mary’s County Fair was cancelled.  The St. Mary’s County 4-H Livestock Auction was cancelled.  Morale was low and hope was almost lost. The kids had all but given up until the community stepped forward and provide the hope and morale booster these kids needed.

But, thanks to Bubby Knott, Flat Iron Farm, Farrell Auction Service, St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau and a host of other community business leaders and individuals who are providing the necessary support for a show and auction, an auction will be hosted on Saturday, September 26th at 5:00pm.  You may attend in person or may participate online.  Please consider supporting our youth! This year, more than ever, they need your support, our youth have worked hard on these projects.


After learning about the cancellation of the fair and later learning that use of the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds for a youth livestock show and auction was not approved by the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, calls were made to solicit a new location and support for a show. Bubby Knott did not hesitate to say yes. The entire community stepped up to the challenge.  Hope and excitement was returned to our livestock youth. The community support has been heart-warming.

If you are interested in seeing some of the livestock our youth have raised and will be auctioning off, please visit the Bustin’ Out of the Barn Livestock Auction Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-County-Livestock-Auction-Bustin-Out-of-the-Barn-106291484458600.

Auction Details can be found here.

Again, a big thank you to all our community supporters!  We could not do this without you.

Cynthia A. Wise

Bustin’ Out of the Barn Show and Auction Committee

All photos are courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Livestock Auction – Bustin Out of the Barn Facebook Page

His name says it all, CHAMP. From the very beginning this market hog raised by Wyatt Mast has shined above the rest. At approx. 285 lbs. this hog was born as the champion of his litter. If you are wanting to fill that freezer with meat, this is the one you need. Champ is a thick made, meaty type hog that is packed with product.

Ethan Beale is a senior at Chopticon this year. This is Ethan’s 7th year participating in the market swine project. This year Ethan is raising 3 hogs that will be for sale at the livestock auction. Ethan is thankful for the opportunity to participate in a livestock show and auction during his senior year.

Check out Wyatt Mast, 10 yrs old entry. He is a cross bred steer weighing approximately 1225 lbs. This is Wyatt’s 3rd year with cattle. Wyatt said, “This may be the best steer I have raised. If you are in the market for a steer, here he is.”

Meet Emily Vandergriff and her market lamb Betty

Trent Vallandingham will be selling his Shorthorn Steer on Sept 26th at 5pm at the Bustin’ Out of the Barn Youth Livestock Sale at Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills. His name is Sir Loin!

 

